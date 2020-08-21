VIDEO: Ray Romano Announces THE GODFATHER for AFI Movie Club

Ray Romano announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE GODFATHER.

Ray Romano announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE GODFATHER. The film is secure in the pantheon of the greatest American films of all time - appearing across five of the American Film Institute's lists. In addition, the iconic - and arguably definitive - gangster film features indelible performances from Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, both recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award.

DID YOU KNOW? THE GODFATHER was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including three nominations in the same category - Best Actor in a Supporting Role for James Caan, Robert Duvall and Al Pacino. THE GODFATHER went on to win three Oscars - Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Marlon Brando) and Best Picture. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Sydney Pollack talks about the film.

