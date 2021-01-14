VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Lists Everything He Took From THE KARATE KID Set
'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio has been in a lot of iconic movies.
"Cobra Kai" star Ralph Macchio has been in a lot of iconic movies, including "Crossroads," "My Cousin Vinny," and of course, "The Karate Kid." On the show, he reveals all the props he was able to snag from sets of these timeless films and finally explains-once and for all-if he named his son after his "Karate Kid" character. Tune in for the full interview with Ralph!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
