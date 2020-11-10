VIDEO: Rainn Wilson Talks About His Favorite Scene From THE OFFICE on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

"The Office" star Rainn Wilson calls in and brings some serious laughs to the show.

"The Office" star Rainn Wilson calls in and brings some serious laughs to the show. He talks to Kelly about his new series "We Are The Champions," which features crazy competitions like dog dancing and frog jumping. Rainn also shares his favorite "The Office" moments, the bizarre gifts he gives his wife, and why his 16-year-old son reignited his hatred for math.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

