VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Drops Season 3 Trailer

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" just released a gag-worthy first look at the series' highly anticipated return, making its way to WOW Presents Plus on September 23rd at 11am PT / 2pm ET in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with the BBC3 airing.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the judges' panel this season. The 12 fierce queens competing to be the UK's next Drag Race Superstar include: Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Veronica Green, Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, Anubis.

On "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," queens from across the pond will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting, dancing, and lip sync skills. The Queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the judges selecting a winner, and the bottom two will have to lip sync for their lives before the eliminated queen is asked to sashay away.

