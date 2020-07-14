VIDEO: Quibi Shares the Trailer for THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES

Quibi has shared the official trailer for The Andy Cohen Diaries, which premieres on Monday, July 20th!

In this dishy, animated inside peek into Andy's world, Andy will reveal some of his most wild and embarrassing stories with celebrities like Celine Dion, George R.R. Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

From the mind of Andy Cohen, comes an animated series chronicling the iconic and untold moments from the Pop culture kingpin's daily life. In this dishy, inside peek into his world, Cohen details his most recent adventures, including irreverent celebrity encounters, behind the scenes of his shows, nights out on the town, and the trials and tribulations of first-time fatherhood.

The six episode series is the next installment of the New York Times best-sellers, "The Andy Cohen Diaries" and "Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries," which documented three years in the whirlwind life of the producer, TV host and best-selling author in his own cheeky, candid words.

Watch the trailer below!

