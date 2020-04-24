VIDEO: Pregnant Sisters Chloe and Lauryn Goodman Perform the 'Baby Mama Dance'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pregnant sisters Chloe, 26, and Lauryn Goodman, 29, took to social media to post themselves performing the viral Baby Mama Dance on Thursday.

The pair sported their baby bumps while dancing to Starrkeisha's track Baby Momma. The song has become an anthem for expecting mothers on the social media platforms TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Check out the video below!

Chloe Goodman is a former glamour model, and television personality. She appeared on the first series of EX ON THE BEACH and starred in all 8 episodes. In 2015, she took part in the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother. She has also appeared on This Morning and Lorraine and was a participant in NHS in Crisis.





