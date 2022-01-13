VIDEO: Peacock Shares SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY Trailer

Peacock has shared the trailer for Supernatural academy. The new young adult animated series is set to premiere on January 20, only on Peacock.

The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series "The Supernatural Academy" from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular.

The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they're about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves - and save the world!

Watch the new trailer here: