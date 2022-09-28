Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series Trailer

The two part series is set to debut on October 12.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Peacock has shared the trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me. The two part series is set to debut on October 12.

I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited doc series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash - and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again... or is this just who we were all along?

Joel Chiodi, Head of Documentaries and SVP of Strategic Development at Scout Productions - "I Love You, You Hate Me unpacks how a children's character who stood for inclusion, understanding, and kindness birthed a movement of anger and criticism that threatened the show, its creators, and their futures. As it spotlights the beginnings of modern-day hate culture, this documentary traces the creation of the character and how it took a toll on the people closest to it, examining the surprising and lingering impact the 'Big Purple Dinosaur' left on American society."

Director, Tommy Avallone - "Barney came out on television when I was just 10 years old, and I admittedly didn't understand him. As a teenager, for one of my birthdays I asked my aunt to make me a Barney costume, so my friends and I could beat him up on camera. Several years later, creating this docu-series, it feels good to be on the other side and no longer a Barney hater. Now having children of my own, I understand all the love that went into making the purple dinosaur."

The series is executive produced by Rob Eric, Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Michael Williams, Tommy Avallone, Raymond Esposito, Wendy Greene, and Amy Goodman Kass.

Watch the new trailer here:

