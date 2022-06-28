VIDEO: Peacock Shares DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Trailer

Peacock has shared the trailer for DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM. The Peacock original series spin-off of the beloved NBC soap premieres July 11, only on Peacock.

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from DAYS OF OUR LIVES once again go "Beyond Salem!" as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal - where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The cast includes Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM," said Executive Producer Ken Corday. "Being able to build off of the storylines from DAYS OF OUR LIVES to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!"

The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama - and it all connects back to a plot that long-time "DOOL" fans will surely remember.

Watch the new trailer here: