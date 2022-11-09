VIDEO: Peacock Shares DANGEROUS BREED: CRIME. CONS. CATS. Documentary Trailer

Peacock has announced that true crime Original documentary Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

"We are excited to add this compelling and very timely true crime documentary to Peacock's Fall slate," said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. "Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. offers an intimate look into the life of controversial pro-wrestler Teddy Hart as his layers are peeled back to expose his unique and fascinating world. We know audiences will become intensely invested in this bizarre story of fame, scandal and mystery."

Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes.

As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha's family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.

The docu-series was executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television; Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser for WWE; Andy Robertson; Cynthia Childs; James Buddy Day for Pyramid Productions; Mathew Gonzalez for Plebian Pictures; Frederick Kroetsch.

Watch the new trailer here: