VIDEO: Peacock Releases BUST DOWN Comedy Series Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for Bust Down. The new comedy series is set to debut on Peacock Thursday, March 10.

Bust Down stars Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

"'Bust Down' is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren't a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that's what 'Bust Down' is all about. We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so fing hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again," Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay and Chris Redd say of the new series.

Watch the new trailer here: