VIDEO: Peacock Drops BEL-AIR Season Two Trailer; FRESH PRINCE Star Tatyana Ali Joins The Cast as a Recurring Guest

Peacock’s BEL-AIR is Back for season 2 premiering exclusively on Peacock February 23.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will make a recurring guest star appearance.

With a record-setting first season, Peacock's BEL-AIR is Back for season 2 premiering exclusively on Peacock February 23 with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, and Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock's successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining '90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will's complex journey through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that introduces new sensation Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here:



