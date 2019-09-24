VIDEO: Paul McCartney Talks About John Lennon on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Stephen Colbert interviewed legendary singer Paul McCartney last night. He talked about dreaming about John Lennon. Watch the clip below.

