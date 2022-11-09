Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: PAINTED WITH RAVEN Season Two Trailer Released

The season will debut at 11am PT/2pm ET on Thursday, November 17 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Nov. 09, 2022  

WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag brought to you by the award-winning team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has unveiled the 8 sickening contestants competing in the hotly-anticipated second season of make-up reality competition series, Painted With Raven.

Alongside unveiling the cast, a new trailer has dropped detailing the premiere time and date of 11am PT/2pm ET on Thursday, November 17 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes rolling out weekly thereafter.

In Season 2, Emmy-award-winning makeup artist and Drag Race fan favorite, Raven, will return as the eponymous host to continue THE HUNT for the most talented, undiscovered makeup superstars. In this exciting competition series, makeup artists from across the US compete virtually from the comfort of their own homes in a series of mini-challenges, main challenges and weekly faceoffs.

The program features a unique competition format with no eliminations. Instead, contestants compete each week for points through the challenges. The best performing contestants of the week are awarded three points, with the lowest performer receiving none and being "muted"; thus unable to compete in the next week's challenge.

As points accrue, the contestants shot at the final prize solidifies with the contestants with the highest points at the end of the series facing off in a one last showdown. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.

RuPaul stays on as Executive Producer for Season 2 alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder. Season 1 of Painted With Raven is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



