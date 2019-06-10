VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Interviews The Exonerated Five Live From Netflix's FYSEE Space

Filmed last night, Sunday, June 9, live at the Netflix FYSEE space, the special event marked the first time executive producer Oprah Winfrey interviewed The Exonerated Five - Antron McCray, Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam.

Prior to speaking with The Exonerated Five, Oprah Winfrey interviewed the cast and executive producers of When They See Us.

The full special 'OPRAH WINFREY PRESENTS WHEN THEY SEE US NOW,' Premieres June 12 at 10:00PM on OWN and NETFLIX.

The Limited Series When They See Us is now streaming on Netflix.

Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four-part limited series focuses on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

Ava DuVernay, the creative force behind When They See Us, co-wrote and directed the four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions executive produced the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner, Forward Movement. In addition to DuVernay, Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, Michael Starrbury and Julian Breece also served as writers on the limited series.

The series stars Emmy Award® Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award® Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Felicity Huffman, Emmy Award® Nominee Niecy Nash, Emmy Award® Winner and two-time Golden Globe Nominee Blair Underwood, Emmy Award® and Grammy Award® Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

Netflix's 32,000-square-foot FYSEE soundstages hosts For Your Consideration screenings and curated panels, and a reception space where guests will have the one-of-a-kind opportunity to mingle with Netflix stars and creators.





