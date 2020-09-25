VIDEO: Norman Reedus Talks About the Zombie Apocalypse on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Norman talks about being back at work.

Norman talks about being back at work, buying a house without telling his girlfriend, driving across the country with a stuffed monkey during the pandemic, being bad at grocery shopping, his new book of photographs "Portraits from the Woods," his friendship with Dave Chappelle, the return of the "The Walking Dead," his new spinoff show, and he reveals whether or not he could win in a zombie fight.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You