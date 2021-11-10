VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Channels Lucille Ball in the BEING THE RICARDOS Trailer

Amazon has released the trailer for Being the Ricardos. The film will be released in theaters on December 10th, 2021 and globally on Prime Video December 21st, 2021.

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy AwardÂ®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos.

A revealing glimpse of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage and BEHIND CLOSED DOORS with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy."

The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.

Watch the new trailer here: