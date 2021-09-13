VIDEO: Netflix Unveils Trailer for its New Colin Kaepernick Series COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE

Netflix has released the first trailer for Colin Kaepernick's new series, Colin in Black & White.

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick's coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family.

Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You DON'T know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

Executive producers on the series are Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Starrbury.

Watch the trailer here: