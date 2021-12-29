VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer for FERIA Series

Netflix has released the new trailer for Feria. All episodes of the new series will drop in January 2022.

Created by Carlos Montero and Agustín Martínez and directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens, is a fantastic thriller of 8 episodes of 50 minutes that begins in a disturbing way.

What if two teenage sisters discover that their parents are murderers?

Eva and Sofia will have to face the horrible crime that their parents seem to have committed, which, before disappearing, has left behind 23 victims. This is THE JOURNEY that Eva and Sofia will undertake in Feria, a small white village in the Andalusian mountains in the mid-nineties, where the inhabitants are not as naive as they appear. Where reality hides a fantastic universe.

Watch the new trailer here: