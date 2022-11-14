Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 14, 2022  
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer For Robert Downey, Jr.'s SR.

Netflix has released the trailer for SR. The new film will be released on December 2.

From documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie) comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making.

"Sr." widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project.

Smith's portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that's as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.

The film was executive produced by Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Kevin Ford, Emily Barclay Ford and Chris Smith.

Watch the trailer here:



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD Release Dates Photo
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD Release Dates
The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.
ANDOR Star Wars Series Will Premiere on ABC, Freeform, FX, & Hulu Photo
ANDOR Star Wars Series Will Premiere on ABC, Freeform, FX, & Hulu
To  celebrate the highly anticipated “Andor” finale on Disney+, and to help kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch the first two episodes of the acclaimed series across its unparalleled distribution platforms including ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu. 
Dove Cameron, Charlie Puth & More to Perform on American Music Awards Photo
Dove Cameron, Charlie Puth & More to Perform on 'American Music Awards'
P!NK will rejoin the AMA stage to perform a tribute to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a never-before-seen tribute to the Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie. These performers join previously announced artists Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and house DJ D-Nice.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & MoreP!NK Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & More
November 14, 2022

P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp. P!NK recently released her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Later this month, P!NK will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards.
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special TrailerVIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special Trailer
November 14, 2022

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton') encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Watch the new video trailer now!
Joshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' SingleJoshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' Single
November 14, 2022

Friction earns its breezy yet earnest tones from yacht rock, the core tenets of the genre offered in spades throughout. Ear-tickling melodies, like the parabolic sway of the vocal on opener “Thinkin’ About You,” guide listeners through crystal-clear production values and a storytelling bent both misty-eyed and microscopic in its detailing.
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night EngagementBoy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night Engagement
November 14, 2022

Boy George & Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band.
Elton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi CarlileElton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile
November 14, 2022

GRAMMY-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,”  featuring special fan messages. Watch a video teaser for the livestream now!