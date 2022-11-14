VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer For Robert Downey, Jr.'s SR.

Netflix has released the trailer for SR. The new film will be released on December 2.

From documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie) comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making.

"Sr." widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project.

Smith's portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that's as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.

The film was executive produced by Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Kevin Ford, Emily Barclay Ford and Chris Smith.

