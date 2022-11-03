Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE NOEL DIARY Trailer Starring Justin Hartley

The film will be released on November 24.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for The Noel Diary. The film will be released on November 24.

When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.

Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

The cast also includes Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar. The film is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans.

Watch the new trailer here:


