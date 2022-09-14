VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Trailer Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson

Netflix has shared the trailer for The Curse of Bridge Hollow. The film will be released on October 14.

The cast includes Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

The film is based on a story by John R. Morey and Todd Berger.

Watch the new trailer here: