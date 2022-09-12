Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares ENTERGALACTIC Trailer From Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris

The new film is set to be released on September 30.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  
VIDEO: Netflix Shares ENTERGALACTIC Trailer From Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris

Netflix has shared the trailer for ENTERGALACTIC. The new film is set to be released on September 30.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event ENTERGALACTIC, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari - voiced by Mescudi - as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow - voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music and fashion, ENTERGALACTIC takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ENTERGALACTIC boasts an all-star cast includingTy Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBSDÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBS
September 12, 2022

LOS LOBOS – with their unique GRAMMY-winning amalgamation of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, the East L.A. band formed almost 50 years ago has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world.
Tenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 WinsTenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 Wins
September 12, 2022

Tenille Townes wins big at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with 5 wins. Townes, who co-hosted the awards alongside Blanco Brown, picked up awards for “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Artist of the Year” and “Ford F-150 Album of the Year” for her project released earlier this year, Masquerades.
Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'
September 12, 2022

Masterson was a part of the city’s art party scene where he was inspired to make music. Heavens So Dark is Masterson’s first attempt at a full album. It’s the result of his journey up to this point – playing piano at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, guitar at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, and organizing warehouse jams in Toronto and New York.
ROSIE'S RULES Animated Series to Premiere on PBS in OctoberROSIE'S RULES Animated Series to Premiere on PBS in October
September 12, 2022

ROSIE’S RULES stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a bilingual Mexican-American girl from suburban Texas who is just beginning to learn about how the great, big, fascinating world around her works. Featuring social studies curriculum, a cast of characters, music, and hilarious stories, the new series aims to show kids how they fit into their community
Mt. Joy To Headline Philly Music FestMt. Joy To Headline Philly Music Fest
September 12, 2022

A non-profit organization founded by a local husband and wife team, Greg and Jenn Seltzer, PMF has donated more than $275,000.00 to local music education programs and artists in need -- after paying all venues and artists to perform at the festival. PMF features Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop, Punk, Bluegrass, Folk, Spoken Word and Americana artists.