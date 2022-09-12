VIDEO: Netflix Shares ENTERGALACTIC Trailer From Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris

Netflix has shared the trailer for ENTERGALACTIC. The new film is set to be released on September 30.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event ENTERGALACTIC, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari - voiced by Mescudi - as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow - voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music and fashion, ENTERGALACTIC takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ENTERGALACTIC boasts an all-star cast includingTy Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Watch the new trailer here: