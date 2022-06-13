VIDEO: Netflix Shares BOO, BITCH Trailer Starring Lana Candor

Netflix has shared the trailer for Boo, Bitch, which premieres July 8, only on the streaming platform.

From creatores Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, KING of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward), the eight episode series stars Lana Condor (Erika Vu), Zoe Colletti (Gia), Mason Versaw (Jake C.), Aparna Brielle (Riley), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Gavin), and Jason Genao (Devon).

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning... she's a motherf*%king ghost.

Watch the new trailer here: