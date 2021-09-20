VIDEO: Netflix Reveals First Look at AROUND THE BLOCK Final Season

Netflix has REVEALED a first look at the final season of On My Block!

On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

The series stars Diego Tinoco as "Cesar Diaz", Sierra Capri as "Monse Finnie", Jason Genao as "Ruby Martinez", Brett Gray as "Jamal Turner", Jessica Marie Garcia as "Jasmine" and Julio Macias as "Oscar".

The new season will premiere on October 4.

Watch the trailer here: