VIDEO: Netflix Releases VOIR Documentary Series Trailer

The series will be released on December 6.

Nov. 11, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for Voir, a new documentary series set to debut on December 6.

The series is told by Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone and Tony Zhou.

From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, VOIR is a series of visual essays
celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives.

