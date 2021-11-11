VIDEO: Netflix Releases VOIR Documentary Series Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Voir, a new documentary series set to debut on December 6.

The series is told by Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone and Tony Zhou.

From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, VOIR is a series of visual essays

celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives.

Watch the new trailer here: