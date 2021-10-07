VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for SEX, LOVE & GOOP

Netflix has released the trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's new series Sex, Love, & goop!

Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us Sex, Love & goop, premiering on Netflix October 21, 2021. This series follows courageous, real couples as they work with experts to explore their bodies and learn methods to enhance their relationships. Through deeper intimacy and an open mind, each couple experiences pleasure, sex and intimacy differently. From the minds behind goop, the series explores how sex and intimacy show up differently - and there's more to pleasure than you think.

The show features a series of experts that will help subjects, including:

Michaela Boehm - goop's Go-To Expert in Intimacy, Relationships and Sexuality:

A gifted speaker and intimacy counselor, Michaela's unique body of work centers around the intersection of intimacy and embodiment. A sought out relationship expert for the stars like GP herself as well as Jada and Will Smith, her expertise has transformed the sex lives of many couples around the globe. Michaela is the creator of The Non-Linear Movement Method, a somatic release modality which utilizes principles of trauma therapy, polyvagal theory and movement for nervous system regulation. Michaela is a regular Goop contributor and authored a book called "The WILD Woman's Way."

Jaiya - Sexological Bodyworker and Founder of The Erotic Blueprint Types:

Jaiya, a somatic sexologist and strong believer in "sexual SATISFACTION is not one size fits all" has created a unique approach based on identifying an individual's 'erotic blueprint'. In her work she has identified 5 unique blueprint types: Energetic, Sensual, Sexual, Kinky and Shapeshifter. Once she helps a couple identify their individual blueprints, she can take them through a series of exercises to understand how to give each other what they really need and maximize their intimacy and mutual pleasure.

Amina Peterson - Tantra and 'Sacred Intimacy' Coach

Working with both couples and individuals through a variety of treatments, Amina is a sacred sex and intimacy coach that provides innovative and hands on personalized plans for her clients. Amina is full of life and energy, with her approach rooted in sexual empowerment and optimization, sexual education, and the ability to live authentically in the moment-- making her a PERFECT MATCH for Mike and Joie. Together, she'll help them prove that your SEX LIFE can be optimized and the best it's ever been at any age, and you're never too old to learn new tricks!

Darshana Avila - Erotic Wholeness Coach

"We are erotic by nature." This is the foundational belief behind everything Darshana offers, guiding women and couples into the depths of Eros and relationship. She is dedicated to helping people feel truly at home in their bodies, at ease with their sexuality and in alignment with their souls. Her unique style of somatic sex and intimacy coaching weaves together a trauma-informed, nature-based, justice-oriented approach, inviting more presence, pleasure and passion into the lives and relationships of those she guides.

Katarina 'Kato' Wittich - Family Constellations Facilitator

Katarina Wittich, known as 'Kato', is a certified Rosen Practitioner, Yuen Practitioner and facilitator for the group transformational modality called Family Constellations. Constellations are based on the premise that we all unconsciously inherit family patterns that may have been needed for survival of THE FAMILY in the past, but now block us as individuals from living the fullest and richest lives that we can.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: