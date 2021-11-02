VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for 14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE

Netflix has released the trailer for its new documentary feature, 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible. The new film is set to be released on November 29.

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible explores Nepal's deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, a fearless, fun-loving Nepali climber on a quest he dubs "Project Possible" - to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months, breaking the previous record of seven years.

With a team of skilled Sherpas, he traverses Mount Everest, K2, and other iconic peaks through extreme weather, life-or-death decisions, and the emotional weight of his mother's illness back home. 14 Peaks is a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance. Written, directed and produced by Torquil Jones. Executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Produced by Noah Media Group and Little Monster Films.

Watch the new trailer here: