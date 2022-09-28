Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer For Hasan Minhaj's New Comedy Special

The special will premiere globally on Netflix October 4, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester will premiere globally on Netflix October 4, 2022

Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, family, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Executive Producers include Hasan Minhaj, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman. The special was directed by Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

This marks the return to Netflix for the Peabody Award winning comedian following Homecoming KING and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Watch the new trailer here:

