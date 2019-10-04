VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official UNNATURAL SELECTION Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the original documentary series UNNATURAL SELECTION.

New developments in the Science of gene-editing signal that society is on the verge of a technological breakthrough that could forever change the future of humans. From disease eradication to trait selection and biohacking, these groundbreaking experiments have inspired fierce debate over the moral, social and environmental implications.

Over the course of this provocative four-part limited series, UNNATURAL SELECTION travels around the world to meet the scientists, hackers, critics, ethicists and beneficiaries of the technologies that defy evolution and have the potential to do incredible good and, possibly, irreparable harm. UNNATURAL SELECTION is produced by Radley Studios and Real Peak Productions.

