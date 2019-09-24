VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE

On the heels of Sunday's first look at Jesse Pinkman during the Primetime Emmys, Netflix released the official trailer for El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie this morning following Aaron Paul's exclusive post. The Netflix Television Event launches globally on October 11th and will see a limited theatrical run from October 11th-13th.

The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Recently it was also announced that Matt Jones and Charles Baker will reprise their roles as Jesse's delinquent friends Badger and Skinny Pete.

