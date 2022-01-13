VIDEO: Netflix Releases LOVE IS BLIND Season Two Teaser Trailer

Netflix fan-favorite series Love Is Blind is back. Starting February 11, new episodes of Love is Blind will roll out every Friday across 10 episodes, following the couples' journey for love.

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Watch the new teaser here: