VIDEO: Netflix Releases LA CASA DE PAPEL Teaser Trailer

Netflix debuted the first teaser for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 2, which premieres globally on December 3rd. These final five episodes mark the end of the heist.

The series comes from Vancouver Media, a television production company founded in late 2016 by Álex Pina that aims to create shows that stand out from the rest. Since its launch, it has developed Money Heist, The Pier, and White Lines, with Sky Rojo its newest addition.

