VIDEO: Netflix Drops Teaser for THE WITCHER

Fans in Hall H were treated to the first look at the highly anticipated new series The Witcher at San Diego Comic Con 2019 on Friday, July 19 when star Henry Cavill previewed the teaser trailer for the room. Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "Mom") moderated the panel discussion with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and cast members Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri).

Watch the trailer below!

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. Be among the first to get the exclusive scoop on the highly anticipated new Netflix original series centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Be introduced to the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Justice League) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri. Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.





