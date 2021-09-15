VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for New Film 7 PRISONERS

Netflix has released the new trailer for 7 Prisoners, a new film that will be released in select theaters and globally on Netflix in November 2021.

To provide a better life for his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job in a junkyard in São Paulo for his new boss, Luca. But when he and a few other boys become trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking, Mateus will be forced to decide between working for the very man who imprisoned him or risk his and his family's future.

Directed by Alexandre Moratto, the film stars Christian Malheiros, Rodrigo Santoro, Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Lucas Oranmian, Cecília Homem de Mello, Dirce Thomaz.

The film was recognized by two of the official collateral awards of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, receiving the Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award for Best Foreign Film and an honorable mention from the Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente.

