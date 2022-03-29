VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON Dating Series Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The episodes will begin to be released on April 6, 2022.

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on.

In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. The series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Starting April 6th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will roll out across 10 episodes following the couples' journeys.

Watch the new trailer here: