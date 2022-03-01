VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE ADAM PROJECT Trailer

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming film, The Adam Project. The new feature is set to be released on March 11.

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Watch the new trailer here: