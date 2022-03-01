Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE ADAM PROJECT Trailer

pixeltracker

The new feature is set to be released on March 11.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming film, The Adam Project. The new feature is set to be released on March 11.

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE ADAM PROJECT Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Record Ornament
Ain't Too Proud Record Ornament

From This Author - Michael Major