VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 365 DAYS: THIS DAY Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for 365 Days: This Day. The new film is set to be released on April 27.

Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

The cast includes Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, and Simone Susinna.

Watch the new music video here: