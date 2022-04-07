Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 365 DAYS: THIS DAY Trailer

pixeltracker

The new film is set to be released on April 27.

Apr. 7, 2022  

Netflix has released the new trailer for 365 Days: This Day. The new film is set to be released on April 27.

Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

The cast includes Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, and Simone Susinna.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 365 DAYS: THIS DAY Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major