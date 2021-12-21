VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks New MATRIX Movie

Neil Patrick Harris appeared on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss his role in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections film.

Harris plays the role of The Analyst, therapist to Keanu Reeves' character. Watch Harris discuss the new film below!

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Candyman," the "Aquaman" franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's "Iron Fist," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"), Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," TV's "Mindhunter"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's "Quantico,"), Christina Ricci (TV's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"), Telma Hopkins (TV's "Dead to Me,"), Eréndira Ibarra (series "Sense8," "Ingobernable"), Toby Onwumere (TV's "Empire"), Max Riemelt (series "Sense8"), Brian J. Smith (series "Sense8," "Treadstone"), and Jada Pinkett Smith ("Angel Has Fallen," TV's "Gotham").

Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Karin Wachowski, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski's creative team behind the scenes included "Sense8" collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, "The Matrix Resurrections." The film will be distributed by worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be in theaters nationwide and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

Watch the new interview here: