VIDEO: NBC Releases Trailer for Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM

Following the Nov. 29 premiere, the season will begin in early 2022.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Kicking off the show on a high (musical) note, "The Voice" Season 21 coaches - Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend - will appear in a sneak episode of the show on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, bringing their A-game on behalf of their chosen charities.
Signature games to be played include "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Perfect Mashup," "Vinyl Countdown" and "Slay It, DON'T Spray It."

"That's My Jam" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

