VIDEO: Michelle Wolf Reads Rejected Monologue Jokes From LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

Michelle Wolf reviews some jokes that she recently sent to Seth for his monologue.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



