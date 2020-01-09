VIDEO: Michelle Buteau Talks THE CIRCLE on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Comedian Michelle Buteau stops by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about hosting a new Netflix reality competition series called "The Circle." In it, strangers trying to win prize money move into a building and can only interact through social media.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

