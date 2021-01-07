Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Kiwanuka Performs 'You Ain't the Problem' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

His self-titled album was released in 2019.

Jan. 7, 2021  

Musical guest Michael Kiwanuka performs "You Ain't the Problem" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

