VIDEO: Michael Douglas & Alan Arkin Return In THE KOMINSKY METHOD Season 2

The sun isn't setting yet on aging actor slash acting coach Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander in the award-winning Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method. Academy Award® Winners Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) continue their journey as two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter's new boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser) who is uncomfortably close to Sandy's age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (guest star Jane Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to start again. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker co-star.

Watch the season two trailer below!

Both comedic and emotional, The Kominsky Method is a half-hour single camera comedy created by 8-time Emmy Award® Nominee Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The show secured 2 Golden Globe Award® wins for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for star Michael Douglas. Alan Arkin's performance was also Golden Globe® nominated for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film. Additionally, The Kominsky Method was selected as one of AFI's TV Programs of the Year 2018, received 3 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS and 2 Critics' Choice Nominations. The Kominsky Method was also nominated for 3 Emmy Awards® in 2019 including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael Douglas, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Alan Arkin.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You