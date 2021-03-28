VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Martin Short Star as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in SNL Sketch

Last night, Maya Rudolph returned to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as host, and of course had to play her iconic role of Vice-President Kamala Harris during one of the sketches.

In the sketch, just titled "Kamala", Harris (Rudolph) and her husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short), host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Alex Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner.

