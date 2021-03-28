Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Martin Short Star as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in SNL Sketch

They were joined by Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Alex Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner.

Mar. 28, 2021  

Last night, Maya Rudolph returned to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as host, and of course had to play her iconic role of Vice-President Kamala Harris during one of the sketches.

In the sketch, just titled "Kamala", Harris (Rudolph) and her husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short), host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Alex Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner.

Check out the sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

