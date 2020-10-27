VIDEO: Matthew 'Super' Delisi Reveals How He Came Up with His Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He breaks down what Overwatch is.
Overwatch League champion Matthew "Super" Delisi breaks down what Overwatch is, shares how this year's competition compared to last year's and reveals where his gamer name came from.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!