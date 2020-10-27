VIDEO: Matthew 'Super' Delisi Reveals How He Came Up with His Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He breaks down what Overwatch is.

Overwatch League champion Matthew "Super" Delisi breaks down what Overwatch is, shares how this year's competition compared to last year's and reveals where his gamer name came from.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

