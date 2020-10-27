Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Matthew 'Super' Delisi Reveals How He Came Up with His Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

He breaks down what Overwatch is.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Overwatch League champion Matthew "Super" Delisi breaks down what Overwatch is, shares how this year's competition compared to last year's and reveals where his gamer name came from.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Matthew 'Super' Delisi Reveals How He Came Up with His Nickname on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You