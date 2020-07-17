VIDEO: Mary-Louise Parker Announces MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS for AFI Movie Club

Mary-Louise Parker announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS. The film is ranked as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time - with "The Trolley Song" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" landing on AFI's 100 Years...100 Songs list of the greatest movie songs in cinematic history.

DID YOU KNOW? George Cukor was first hired to direct the picture but had to bow out after he was drafted into the Army. Director Vincente Minnelli took over for Cukor and the film was the first of five on which Minnelli and Judy Garland worked together. The other four films were THE CLOCK, ZIEGFELD FOLLIES, TILL THE CLOUDS ROLL BY and THE PIRATE. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, watch Liza Minnelli talk about MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com.

