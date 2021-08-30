VIDEO: Marvel Releases New Featurette For SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

In the "Ready to Rise" featurette, cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, and director/screenwriter Destin Daniel Cretton along with screenwriter Dave Callaham offer insights on what Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" means to them personally and what it means to them in terms of Asian representation in film.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father; as well as Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and DALLAS Liu.

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" opens in theaters on Friday, September 3. Watch the new video below!