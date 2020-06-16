VIDEO: Martin Short Discusses His New Murder Mystery Show with Steve Martin

Article Pixel Jun. 16, 2020  

Martin Short was a guest on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talks about how he's spending his time in quarantine, dishes on the celebrity-filled Zoom call he was in and reminisces on the time he and Jimmy first met.

Short also talks about his new murder mystery show with Steve Martin, shares the story of how they first met and reminisces about hanging out with Lorne Michaels, Paul McCartney and Jimmy.

Watch the interview below!

