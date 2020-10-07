Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Talks Working With Bill Murray on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Marlon talks about how he got the part in Sofia Coppola’s new movie.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Marlon talks about his friendship with Bill Murray, how he got the part in Sofia Coppola's new movie On the Rocks, naming his son after his brother Shawn, and getting kicked out of his son's basketball game.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

