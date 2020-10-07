VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Talks Working With Bill Murray on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Marlon talks about how he got the part in Sofia Coppola’s new movie.

Marlon talks about his friendship with Bill Murray, how he got the part in Sofia Coppola's new movie On the Rocks, naming his son after his brother Shawn, and getting kicked out of his son's basketball game.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You